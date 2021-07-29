McDaniel

Norma Jean McDaniel, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A native of Level Cross, NC, Norma was the daughter of the late Lillian Inman. She is survived by her niece, Sue Cox of Kernersville, NC; god-daughter, Cindy Mills and husband, Bennie of Kernersville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

Norma retired from Limitorque Corporation. She was an accomplished artist in various mediums. Norma loved the beach and was an avid animal advocate supporting the local ASPCA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Norma will be missed by all that knew her.

In addition to her mother, Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Polly Adams.

Graveside funeral services celebrating her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com