Hemric

Dana M. Hemric, 36, passed away on July 29, 2021. She was born on August 1, 1984, in Charles-ton, SC to Dwayne and Tanja Hemric. Dana enjoyed a fulfilling career in which she touched so many hearts. Her favorite place to relax was at the beach. Dana had a unique since of humor to anyone who knew her and loved telling stories with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Riley Blakely in which she loved more than anything. He was her world. Three siblings, Branden Hemric, Ashley Hemric, and Brittney Hill; grandmothers, Betty Hemric, Mary T. Freeman, and Marty Roark; grandfather, Jack Roark; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .