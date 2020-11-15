Patterson

Tommy Patterson, 77, passed away on November 15, 2020, in Charleston, SC, of heart complications. He was born on June 30, 1943, in Lexington, KY, to Ralph and Lola Mae Patterson. The family settled in Nashville, TN, and Tommy attended Hillsborough High School and later, the University of Tennessee. After college, Tommy began his long tenure of working for Speidel Watchbands as a Sales Representative and relocated to North Carolina. He and his family made Kernersville their home. Tommy loved Kernersville and invested his time in the Lions Club and was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Tommy was a special man that loved golf and his Tennessee Volunteers, but most of all, he cherished his precious friends and family. Later in life, Tommy’s happiest times were spent surrounded by his buddies at Sixty-Six, J. Peppers, and the golf course. He always had a way of making everyone he encountered feel special and loved, and because of this, he was adored by many.

Tommy Patterson is proceeded in death by his father, Ralph Patterson, mother, Lola Mae Patterson, and sisters, Penny Krebs and Patsy McClelland. He is survived by his three children, Trish Patterson of Nashville, Scott Patterson of Charlotte, and Kathryn Patterson and husband Mike of Charleston.

Due to Covid-19 risks and restrictions, we will be postponing the celebration of Tommy’s wonderful life until the spring of 2021.