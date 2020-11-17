Lynch

Kernersville – Mrs. Dolores Harrison Lynch, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born March 30, 1927 to the late Otmer Icom Harrison and Georgie Cunningham Harrison. Dolores was a faithful member of Triad Baptist Church and loved her church family. She retired from AT&T with 38 years of service. Mrs. Lynch was an amazing and strong woman, who was loved by all who knew her. She loved life and people; she had a natural way of drawing people to her. Her home was always open and many of her neighborhood friends would often gather around with their dogs. She was affectionately known as “Granny D” In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband, James Aubrey Lynch; two brothers; Otmer and Tray Harrison and sister; Dessell Bailey.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Marshall; sister, Dottie Brunty and many special nieces and nephews.

Due to the limitations at this time, a private service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 with Dr. Rob Decker officiating. A private burial will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Lynch family.

Memorials may be made to Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com