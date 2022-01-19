Oringderff

Kernersville – Mr. Brian “Butch” Oringderff, age 76, passed away January 19, 2022, peacefully at his home. Butch was born November 4, 1945, in Texas to the late Ernest Oringderff and Allie Pate Oringderff. Butch was the most “Amazing Man” on the face of this earth. He was generous, optimistic, and very well loved by all who knew him. Butch was a loving husband, father, and papa. He had a great impact on everyone he came in contact with. Butch was an animal lover, he especially loved squirrels and his dog, Ben. He was an avid cyclist and loved his mountain bike, he rode 25 miles on his bike every morning. He was an extremely hard worker, having worked at RJReynolds for 48 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Terry, and one grandson Jet Oringderff. Surviving are his loving wife Becky Oringderff, two sons, Brian Oringderff (Denise) and Scott Oringderff (Kim), six grandchildren, Logan, Stormy, Alyssa, Lindsey, Madison, and Kelby, one brother, Mike Oringderff (Wendi), one sister, Kathy, two beloved nieces, Paige and Heather. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 24, 2022, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trellis at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.