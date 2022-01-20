Boyles

Mrs. Lucy Spainhour Boyles, 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Lucy was the wife of 59 years to James Gray Boyles and the daughter of John Russell Spainhour and Avah Augusta Bowen Spainhour, both deceased. Lucy was a faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church in Kernersville. She had seven older siblings that she adored. She had numerous nieces and nephews that were precious to her. She was dedicated to raising her children and later cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She retired form Forsyth Pediatrics in 1996. She loved cooking and gardening. Her faith and her family were most important to her.

Survivors include her husband, James; her three children, Darrell Boyles, Lisa Smith and husband, Tim, and Laura Bellamy and husband, Scott; seven grandchildren, Curtis Smith, Will Smith and wife, Katie, Maggie Bellamy, Sarah Bellamy, James Smith, Laura Smith, and Jackson Bellamy; brother, Harold Spainhour; sisters-in-law, Nancy Spainhour, Marie Spainhour, Belle Boyles, Betty Wall, and Norma Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her three brothers, Russell Elmore Spainhour, Paul Goodwin Spainhour, and Elton Gray Spainhour; and three sisters, Doris Hockett, Elizabeth “Lib” Bass, and Mary Otelia Crutchfield.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Tim Smith and Van Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 2:00PM Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARCA, 1931 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. These two organizations were very near and dear to her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Forsyth County EMS, Beeson’s Cross Road Fire Dept., and the staff of the ICCU at Forsyth Medical Center for their compassionate care.