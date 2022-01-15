Teague

Tracey Michelle Stamper Teague, 53, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Tracey was the daughter of Robert “Bob” Stamper and Sharon Redmon Stamper. Tracey was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Tracey lived her life in the light of love. Through her many health challenges, she chose to cope rather than give up in despair. Her strength and determination was remarkable.

Tracey’s boys were here greatest joy-filled blessing. She loved cooking their favorite things for them. Everyone enjoyed her passion for pleasing appetites. She created a chicken pie recipe that grew into a thriving business. Her many customers knew there was much love poured into each and every one.

Through caring for family and friends, even strangers, Tracey gladly went the extra mile to help anyone. Her heart was big and pure and was moved to action for the less fortunate. She taught her boys to be a kind listening friend with compassion and respect.

Simple pleasures meant the most to her. Her most precious treasures were her faith in Christ, her family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Bob and Sharon Stamper; three sons, Garin, Grayson, Garrett; step-son, Justin; brother, Chadwick Stamper (Tara); nephew, Landon Stamper; niece, Addie Mae Stamper.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Gehring, Wayne Purdy, and Michele Hill officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to. Main Street United Methodist Church, Attn: Youth Ministry, 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284; or Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2165 Pisgah Church Road, Kernersville, NC, 27284.