Nuckles

Colfax – Miss Maudean Wyse Nuckles, age 82, passed away January 15, 2022 at her home in Colfax, after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the fifth child of Rev. Richard Omer and Ruby Estella Smith Nuckles. Maudean was born August 24, 1939 in Colfax, NC. After graduating from Colfax High School in 1958, she began her career at Sears, Roebuck &Company in Greensboro, NC and retired on January 25, 1992 with over 33 years of service. After retiring from Sears, she worked for a while at Wendover Funding in Greensboro. Maudean was very talented as she loved to write poetry and sing. She sang tenor with the Nuckles Trio and Nuckles Quartet for most of her adult life. Even though she never had a pet or a child, she loved animals and children. She had a gentle nature and was very kind and generous and willing to help wherever she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Richard Omer and Ruby Smith Nuckles; two brothers, James Drew Nuckles and Charles Raymond Nuckles; and two sisters, Helen Blake Nuckles and Erma Lee Nuckles. Those left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Evelyn Mickey, of the home, and Grace Underhill of Kernersville; two sisters-in-law, Doris Westmoreland Nuckles and Mattie Mae Westmoreland Nuckles of Colfax; one aunt, Evelyn Gail Nuckles of Greensboro; seven nieces and nephews; eleven grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and seven great grandnieces and great grandnephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Smith Grove Baptist Church in Colfax, with Pastor Chuck Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family expresses their appreciation to AuthoraCare of Greensboro, formerly Hospice, and Griswold Home Care for their kind and professional service during Maudean’s illness. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.