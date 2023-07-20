Operation: Backpack

Dr. Chad McIntyre and his wife, Tabatha, are once again coordinating their annual Operation: Backpack at his practice Triad Upper Cervical Clinic in Kernersville.

This year marks Operation: Backpack’s 14th consecutive year giving back to the students at Kernersville Elementary School who are in need of school supplies at the beginning of the school year.

For more, see the Thursday, July 20, 2023 edition.