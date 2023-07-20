With almost 40 years of experience, Dr. Reverend Don Flowers has been appointed the new senior pastor at Kernersville Moravian Church after serving as the interim pastor since Aug. 28, 2022.
For more, see the Thursday, July 20, 2023 edition.
Kernersville Moravian pastor
