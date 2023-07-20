National Night Out

The community is invited to come out and meet Kernersville’s law enforcement officials and the fire department at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kernersville Farmers Market next to Town Hall, located at 134 East Mountain St. This is a yearly event planned by the Kernersville Police Department (KPD).

Members of the KPD will be at the event, as well as police cars, the Bearcat (an armored vehicle the SWAT team uses), members of local fire departments, a fire truck and classic cars will be on display, courtesy of the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Speakers will be set up and music will play. There will also be food trucks at the event: Giada’s, The Table and Fisher’s Mini Donuts.

For more, see the Thursday, July 20, 2023 edition.