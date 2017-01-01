Officer Wallace promoted

Kernersville native Richard Wallace, now a police officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), was advanced to the next rank during a VBPD virtual ceremony in Virginia Beach, Va. on Tuesday, March 23.

VBPD Chief of Police Paul Neudigate presented the badge and certificate of advancement to Lt. Wallace during the ceremony.

Wallace, a member of law enforcement since July 10, 1995, has received numerous other awards for excellence in service. For more, see the Thursday, March 25, 2021 edition.