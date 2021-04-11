Holt

Kernersville – Mrs. Peggy Macy Holt, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial service for Peggy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Don Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Hayworth-Miller Kerners-ville Chapel is assisting the family. A formal obituary will be posted at a later date.