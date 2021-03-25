Further easing restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he will further relax the state’s COVID-19 restrictions as trends continue to move in the right direction and key indicators remain stable.

Executive Order No. 204 will take effect Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. The order is planned to expire April 30.

“Our fast and fair vaccine distribution and our sustained progress with the COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.

According to state officials, Executive Order No. 204 has three general categories of occupancy restrictions: up to 100 percent capacity, 75 percent capacity, and 50 percent capacity.

