Not expanding age yet

Following state guidance, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) is in the process of planning to add individuals age 65 and older to its vaccination rollout in the coming weeks as more vaccine becomes available, but is not currently accepting appointments for seniors under 75 at this time.

FCDPH’s vaccine appointment line is still not taking calls for appointments, as staff continues to fill the remaining open appointments by calling back people who previously called the appointment line before it closed on Jan. 7. Appointments are currently only being made for healthcare workers and first responders and people 75 and older.

The public will be informed when appointment options reopen through the FCDPH website, social media and local news media.