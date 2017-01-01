Mass vaccine

Negotiations between Forsyth County and the City of Winston-Salem appear to have brokered a somewhat more favorable cost for the county to rent space at the fairgrounds to conduct mass COVID-19 vaccinations of citizens.

On Thursday, staff returned to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners with an interlocal agreement between the two municipalities that would allow Forsyth County to lease the education building and surrounding parking space for $200,000 through the end of May. Last week, that number was $400,000, much to the dismay of several board members.

Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson briefed commissioners on the new agreement.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 16 & 17, 2021 edition.