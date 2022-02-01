New Piney Grove fire chief

Returning to the department where he began his career in the fire service, Carl Walker was honored to take the seat as the new fire chief at Piney Grove Fire Rescue Department.

“They called me up and asked me to step up. It’s wasn’t something I was planning to do, but I wanted to help the department,” he said. “Because I have some history here, I wanted to help.” For more, see the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition.