Fire destroys home

An online fundraiser has been set up to benefit a local family after an early morning fire on Thursday, Jan. 27 forced them from their Tanner Court home.

Crews with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department were called to respond to the fire between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. Fire officials asked the public to avoid the Tanner Court and Burke Hollow Road area a short time later as the KFRD, along with assisting units, operated on a working fire.

The following day, neighbor Erin Clark set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to benefit the family, asking for the community to help in raising a goal of $2,000 to benefit the family.

