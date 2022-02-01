Assistant Principal of the Year

When Jennifer Watson learned that she had been named Assistant Principal of the Year at East Forsyth High School, she was humbled.

“It was very humbling, and I hope that people know how much this school means to me,” she remarked, adding that she plans to work at EFHS until she retires. “To know that you have the admiration of your colleagues, it just means the world.”

For more, see the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 edition.