Mountain Street Closure

Mountain Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Main streets in Kernersville to repair a water main starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m., weather permitting. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000. Subscribe to alerts at cityofws.org/notifyme.