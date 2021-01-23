Taylor

Belews Creek – Mr. Bradley Monroe Taylor, 36, passed away January 23, 2021. He was born May 3, 1984 to Charlie Monroe and Patricia Hash Taylor. Bradley was a member of Welcome Door Baptist Church. He could do anything he put his mind to. Bradley was a great artist and skateboarder. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Carl and Ethel Royal, his paternal grandparents; Otis and Arizona Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three children; Jaylynn, Bradley, Jr. and Charlie; the mother of his children, Maranda Taylor; two sisters, Julie Pardue (Wesley), Katie Padgett (Clint); four nieces, Hannah, Jillian, Isabella, Arizona; one maternal aunt and uncle, Mike and Susan Royal, and numerous paternal aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. A visitation with social distancing observed and masks required, the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM at the church prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Welcome Door Baptist Church 6741 Vance Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com