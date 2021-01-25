McGee

Peggy Knight McGee went to her heavenly eternal home on January 25, 2021, after a long battle with vascular dementia. Peggy was born January 28, 1937.

Peggy was a loving wife, a great mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked for Burlington Mills in Kernersville NC for 18 years before transferring to Gilbarco Industries in Greensboro NC, as a board technician, where she retired after working 30 years.

She loved family, especially watching her kids play sports, and watching them grown into their own families and spoiling all her grandchildren. She loved her flowers and going camping. She loved her family dearly. Left behind is her husband, of 68 years, Ronald F. McGee; three children, Judy Cockman (Joe), Randy McGee (Norma), Hope Greer (Jimmy); and grandchildren, Denise Masters (Mack), Dawn Hunley, Julie Lowery, Chris McGee (Carrie), Hillary Hill (Danny), Will Groce (Kimberly), and Anna Groce. She also leaves behind nineteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC, officiated by Pastor Brian Taylor and Pastor Clayton Reid. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Welcome Door Baptist Church, in memory of Peggy Knight McGee.

