Motsinger

KERNERSVILLE – Mrs. Violet Matilda Daniels Motsinger, 96, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. Violet was born on September 30, 1924 in London, England. She was the wife of Robert Reid Motsinger who went to heaven on December 2, 2018. They were married on August 4, 1945 at Saint Andrew’s Church, Catford, London, England. Violet was the daughter of Henry James Daniels and Maud Ellen Daniels. She retired from RJ Reynolds Company. Violet served as a pastor’s wife at Manna Baptist Church for a little over forty years and stated that these were her happiest years. She sang at the church, taught a primary Sunday School Class, and lead the children’s choir many years. She cooked wonderful meals for people at the church in their times of need. Violet was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, who tried to look on the happier side of life. She had a kind and meek spirit with much love.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Robert, Violet was preceded in death by her older sib-lings, Lillian Maud Amey of Australia, and Jim Daniels and Elsie Ayling of England, as well as her younger siblings, Hilda Sterry and Ron Daniels of England.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Kay Motsinger Rosenquist (Joel); Daniel Lester Motsinger, and Samuel Robert Motsinger (Terry Ann); three grandchildren, Shawn E. Rosenquist (Meghan), Meredith Motsinger (fiance’, Seth McDonald) and Logan Motsinger; five great grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, Justin, Lydia and Abigail Rosenquist. She is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Denny and Nina Holder of Kernersville, and a sister-in-law, Katherine Daniels of Peterborough, England.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kern-ersville Chapel with Rev. Bruce Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

Proverbs 31:28a “Her children arise up and call her blessed