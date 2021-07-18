Matthews

Winston-Salem – Mary Ella Tuttle Matthews, 104, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mary was born in Stokes County on January 5, 1917, to Thomas Jefferson and Carrie Miller Tuttle. Mary married Coy L. Matthews on July 6, 1939, and he preceded her in death on September 7, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her sons, infant son at birth, Wayne Lester, and Larry Keith Matthews. At the time of her death, Mary was the oldest member of Glenn View Baptist Church and she attended as long as her health permitted. She taught in the children’s department for over 40 years, was a member of the Bethany Sunday School Class, Women’s Missionary Society, and Best Years Club. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and she enjoyed handwork, crocheting, needlepoint, and embroidery.

Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nora and Michael Williard of Kernersville, her grandson and wife, Matthew and Amanda Williard, and her precious great grandson, Michael Southwood Williard of Wilmington, NC.

The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Glenn View Baptist Church with Dr Brad Wright and Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn Hi Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com