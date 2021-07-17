Kennedy

Catherine Rhew Kennedy, 85, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021.

A private family graveside funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

A native of Durham, NC, Catherine was the wife of 62 years to the late William “Bill” Kennedy and the daughter of the late Ervin Winston Rhew, Sr. and Bessie Ashley Rhew.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Fleming and husband, Rick of Nashville, NC, and Terri Kennedy (Brian Miller) of East Bend, NC; grandson, Travis Holyfield (Molly Thomas) of Kern-ersville, NC; granddaughter, Tracy Tate and husband Burt of Mt. Airy, NC; great grandchildren, Allyni Tate (Landon Strickland), and Colton Tate.

In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her sisters, Myrtle Atkins, Mae Roycroft, Frances Bowden, and Mary Herndon; and brother, Ervin Rhew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Well Care Hospice, 5380 US-158, Suite 210, Advance, NC 27006.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Well Care Hospice for their excellent care of their mother.