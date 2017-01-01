Morgan wins

Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan earned a seventh term in office following Tuesday’s municipal election, beating back a challenge from Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton in convincing fashion at the ballot box.

Morgan defeated Fulton by a nearly two-to-one margin, garnering 63.51 percent of the vote, while Fulton received 36.13 percent of the ballots cast. In total, Morgan received 1,995 votes compared to 1,135 for Fulton, according to unofficial results from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.