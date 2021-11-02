Kiwanis Club president

Darlene Pearson was recently named the 2021-22 Kiwanis Club president and she is looking forward to the new role. Pearson said she joined the Kernersville Kiwanis Club because she loves children.

“Children are near and dear to my heart. I love children and I love reading,” she said. “Soon, I’ll be doing the Reading Warriors Program because we’ll be able to get back into the schools.”

