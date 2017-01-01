Bill Apple, a retired attorney who now operates a mediation firm, led the ballot among 11 candidates vying for one of five seats on the Kernersville Board of Aldermen in this year’s municipal election.
Othe candidates who received nominations to the Board include Jimmy Barrow, Chris Thompson, JR Gorham & Joe Pinnix.
Aldermen winners
