Millis

Carol Millis, 70, of Newport, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

Her memorial service was at 6:30 p.m. Monday at All Saints Anglican Church, her home church. You are welcome to join online at www.allsaints.live to view the service.

Carol was born March 1, 1950, in Fort Knox, Tenn., to the late William and Nina Buchanan. Carol graduated from Virginia High School in Bristol, Va. Prior to moving to the Atlantic Beach, Carol lived in Kernersville. She enjoyed working in sales, and she had a successful career in real estate and insurance. Carol was a strong advocate for the Pass It On organization, where she was an active member. In her free time, Carol enjoyed doing arts and crafts, as well as supporting the church.

She is survived by her son, John King of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Lisa Millis of North Carolina; brothers, Roy Buchanan of Florida and Bill Groseclose and wife Kay of Kernersville; grandchildren, Patricia King and Jonathan King, both of Texas; and “grand step-children,” James Gould and Patrick Gould, both of North Carolina; and daughter-in-law, Sandra King and her children, Nate and Julia Brooks, all of Texas. She also has nephews Glen, Jimmy, Wayne, and David Johnson and a niece Connie Law of Kentucky; nephew Billy Wayne Groseclose of Virginia; nephews David and Mike Buchanan of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Millis; stepson, Joey Millis; and sister, Eula Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pass It On Corp., P.O. Box 142, Beaufort, NC 28516.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.