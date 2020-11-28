Stafford

Ethel Hayes Stafford passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born the youngest of 12 children to Charlie and Jennie Hayes on September 11, 1934, in Alexander County, NC. She graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School having been elected as their first ever Homecoming Queen. She was a wife and mother who also loved gardening and collecting antiques. She was a member of Union Cross Baptist Church for over 60 years.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Jerrell Stafford; her parents; and 10 of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Stafford Buckner (Michael); her son Jerrell Eugene Stafford, Jr. (Lori); her grandchildren Rebekah Buckner DeCamillis (Mason), Garrison Stafford (Brianna), Grace Stafford, and Samuel Stafford.

The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale for their loving care of Ethel the last 3 years of her life. Tabitha, Evonne, and all the others who showed her such respect and love while she was there will always be remembered and appreciated.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Cross Baptist Church Endowment Fund at 4350 High Point Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.