Karen Ester Stuef Ciener, 81, of Kernersville, NC died peacefully Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in the company of her brother, Kendall and her sister, Kimberly.

Karen was born in Detroit MI, the eldest of 5 children, to Emil Frederick Stuef and Adelaide Ester Stuef. She attended Michigan State University and later moved to West Bloomfield, MI where she worked for General Motors for 27 years before reconnecting with her college sweetheart Paul Ciener and moving to Colfax, NC in 1986.

Karen was always quick to say hello and the first to speak to a stranger. She wanted those around her to feel comfortable and was quick with a joke to make the room feel at ease. She enjoyed traveling with Paul but was always happy to return home to her garden, bonsai collection, quilting and embroidery projects. She and Paul especially loved gardening and collecting Asian art and artifacts.

After Paul’s death in 1998, Karen kept busy with friends, church and her cats. She supported several feline rescue groups. In 2011, when the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden opened to the public, Karen became active there and founded the Karen Ester Stuef Ciener Japanese Garden. That garden continues to be developed and features plant collections from Japan and other Asian countries.

Preceding Karen in death were her husband Paul; father, Emil; mother, Adelaide; and her sister, Kathleen Huck. She is survived by her brother, Kevin Stuef (Diana); brother, Kendall Stuef (Debbie), sister, Kimberly Popek (Joe); and her many nieces and nephews of whom she was especially fond. She is also survived by her stepsons, Greg Ciener (Jane), David Ciener (Kristi), and her 5 step grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date.

In memory of Karen, in lieu of flowers, please send your condolences and remembrances to help support the Karen Ester Stuef Ciener Japanese Garden at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St. Kernersville, NC 27284. www.pjcbg.org

