Medical center expansion

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center recently broke ground for its new 60,000-square-foot expansion, which will include the construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center. Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center will also be conveniently expanding the first floor of the building for a new heart and vascular lab and will also be expanding the facilities on the second floor.

The estimated $55 million expansion project will also include the addition of medical beds and an expanded intensive care unit.

When the medical facility was first constructed in 2011, future expansion was very much in mind. Currently it is a 50-bed hospital. The latest expansion will add 33 more beds and the facility could easily accommodate 100 beds or more.

The anticipated completion date for the expansion is late 2023. The Christman Company is the general contractor, and McCulloch England Associates Architects is the architect.

This will be the first time maternity care services have been offered at Kernersville Medical Center, which will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. The new birthing center will include spacious labor and delivery rooms with natural light and smart TVs that allow patients to stream from their own devices. Each room is equipped with laboring tubs and a comfortable couch that expands into a full-sized bed. Families will also be able to take advantage of the thoughtfully designed community education and waiting room space.

“We’re very excited to grow with our community and to provide new and expanded services to meet the needs of our patients,” said Kirsten Royster, president and chief operating officer of Kernersville Medical Center. “Over the last 10 years, we have seen tremendous population growth, and this expansion will offer our patients the very latest in advanced maternity and cardiovascular care services, closer to home.”

Security will be a key facet of the fourth-floor birthing center.

“We call it the ‘hug system.’ Everybody will have a tag and anytime it dings, we will be notified,” Royster said.

In addition to the developing expansion, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center has added pelvic health surgeries and will expand the options for vascular procedures.

Pelvic health surgeries are now being offered at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. Urogynecologist Dr. Elizabeth Braxton offers a range of surgical treatment for prolapse and incontinence, among other pelvic floor disorders.

“Pelvic floor disorders such as prolapse and urinary incontinence are common, especially as we get older, but they are not ‘normal’ as so many of us are told. There are treatment options for these problems, so our patients do not need to suffer in silence,” said Braxton. “I am thrilled to be able to offer non-surgical and surgical treatment for these disorders to improve quality of life for women of Kernersville, Greensboro and the surrounding area.”

Coming this summer, Novant Health Vascular Specialists will expand its vascular clinic hours and begin offering vascular procedures at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center. Led by Dr. Ray Workman, Dr. Ashley Rickey and Kristen Wright, PA, the clinic’s new surgeries will address conditions related to the veins, arteries and capillaries.

Needless to say, the $55 million expansion is a very large project and, for very large projects, one needs large equipment. If you are driving anywhere near Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, it is impossible not to notice an incredibly large crane on top of the building. The crane is 262 feet long and 137 feet high. At its full extension, it is capable of lifting 6,600 pounds. Close to the proximity of where the crane is based, it can lift up to 30,000 pounds.

The current services offered at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center include Breast Health, Cancer, Diabetes, Emergency, Heart & Vascular, Imaging, Infusion, Inpatient, Laboratory, Neurology, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Spiritual Care, Rehabilitation, Respiratory, Stroke & Mini-Stroke, Surgery, Women’s Health, Women’s Heart and Wound Care.

