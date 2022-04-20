Kepins

Joan Marion Kepins passed from this life on April 20, 2022, in Kernersville, NC. She was born on February 18, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY as the only child of John and Marion Pisano.

In 1966 she and her husband, Edward, moved from Bay Ridge, New York to Lake Ronkonkoma. There they raised their four children: Madelaine, John, Edmond, and Heather. Edward died in 1996.

Joan worked her way through several colleges getting her Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and finally her Master’s degree in Library Science. For many years, she worked at Sachem Public Library in Holbrook, NY. She loved cats and traveling to exotic locations.

Four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild survive her.

A celebration of life will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC with Father Noah Carter officiating.

Memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to the ASPCA or Alzheimer’s Association.

