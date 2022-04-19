KMC expansion

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center recently broke ground for its new 60,000-square-foot expansion, which will include the construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center. Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center will also be conveniently expanding the first floor of the building for a new heart and vascular lab and will also be expanding the facilities on the second floor.

The estimated $55 million expansion project will also include the addition of medical beds and an expanded intensive care unit.

