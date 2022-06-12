McCray

Kernersville-Mrs. Deborah Cobbler McCray, 71, passed away on Sunday June 12, 2022. Debbie was born the second of three daughters to Annie and Roy Cobbler on September 12, 1950, in Randolph Hospital in Asheboro, NC. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1968; later that summer she married her high school sweetheart Paul Stanley McCray. They lived together happily for 53 years. She obtained her certification as a pulmonologist through Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in 1973 where she worked for 5 years before transitioning to High Point Regional Hospital where she worked in several different positions in the Respiratory Department for 36 years until she retired. She and her husband Paul started a Kettle Corn business in 2008 and they enjoyed popping and selling kettle corn at many different festivals for 14 years. Debbie enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Annie Cobbler and her father Roy “Bud” Junior Cobbler. She is survived by her husband, Paul S McCray Sr.; her son, Paul S McCray Jr. and his wife, Tina McCray and her two grandsons, Andrew and Alecxander McCray; her older sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Roger Preston; as well as her younger sister, Rhonda McDaniel, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Church with Rev. Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com