Campbell

Gene Ronald Campbell, 87, passed away on June 13, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center, his wife and life companion Consuelo Kral keeping loving vigil.

Gene was born on December 23, 1934 in San Diego, CA to the late Lucius Campbell and Helen Whitwell Campbell. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War.

Gene spent the last 16 years of his career working in Real Estate alongside his wife Consuelo. He was a member of the Kernersville Masonic Lodge #669. Gene enjoyed fishing and water exercises. He was a dog lover with a special place in his heart for rescue dogs, notably his darling pup Jordan.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia.

Surviving family includes his wife, Consuelo Kral; two daughters, Leann Mansker and Lisa Bullock; two sisters, Barbara Stratton (Larry) and Linda Emmert (Bob); two stepsons, Fernando Kral (Beth) and John Kral (Carol); several grand and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Human Service Alliance, 249 Gilbert Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028 or The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com