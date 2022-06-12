Kreeger

Kernersville- Mrs. JoAnne Dunlap Kreeger, 86, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Kate B Reynolds Hos-pice Home. She was born August 20, 1935, in Forsyth County to the late Gedie Smith and William W. Dunlap. JoAnne graduated from Hanes High School in 1953. In 1955, She married Henry W Kreeger, and they spent 57 wonderful years together prior to his death in 2012. She never met a stranger and loved her family and friends passionately. JoAnne worked as a Hair Stylist for many years, then conducted tours at R.J. Reynolds Whitaker Park, and finally worked for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She is survived by a daughter, Donna K. Lindley, and husband, David of Kernersville; a son, A. Blake Kreeger, and wife, Cindy of Winston-Salem; four grand-children, Robert Babson of Clemmons, NC, Andrew B. Kreeger of Chicago, IL, Eric F. Lindley of Walk-ertown, NC, Keva Jo Kreeger of Chicago, IL; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Faye Lindley of Walk-ertown, NC. In addition, JoAnne is survived by one sister, Thea Inez Warren of Haines City, FL and three wonderful nieces, Jean Kimmer, Betsy Johnson and Navada Ingle. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Gardens of Memory-Walkertown with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. The fami-ly would like to thank Dr. Judith O. Hopkins (Oncology), the staff at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home, and all the friends and family that have loved and cared for JoAnne over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, do-nations in JoAnne’s memory may be made to Rosebud Christian Church, 1918 Rosebud Rd, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.