Marion

Margie Nichols Simpson Marion, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, under the guidance of Trellis and Palliative care of Winston-Salem. She was born on August 7, 1935, in Surry County to the late William Cirgus Simpson and Ila Atkins Simpson of White Plains, NC. She was a member of Crews United Methodist Church. She was also a proud graduate of White Plains School and attended Draughns Business School of Winston-Salem. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Hobart W. Marion on December 12, 1953. Margie was a lover and caretaker all her life. She put all her energy into those around her and the things she enjoyed doing. You could often find her in her flower garden, she found joy in watching her plants grow. She also was a member of the Carolina Rambler RV Association. Cooking and baking were a staple in Margie’s home, a way she showed her immense love for her family. She is described as a great and loving mother and wife. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Wayne Marion and three sisters, Glenda Nichols, Daisey Chuy, and June Siceloff.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Doug Marion and his wife Karen Montgomery Marion; two grandchildren Ashleigh Elizabeth Marion Jakubec (Benjamin), and Brooke Elyse Marion Quick (Michael); as well as four great-grandchildren Tatum Quick, Ella Quick, Nore Jakubec, and Harrison Jakubec.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday March 29, 2023, at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem at 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 as well as the Alzheimer’s association at 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.