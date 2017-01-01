Medicaid expansion

A 10-year political battle appears to be over with the passage of a bill in the N.C. House on Thursday to expand Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands of residents.

House Bill 76 (HB76) passed on an 87-24 vote on Thursday morning and reportedly will be signed by Gov. Cooper on Monday. N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec (District 31, Forsyth, Stokes), who was instrumental in helping to get the bill passed in the N.C. Senate, stated she has been invited to witness the signing of the bill at the governor’s mansion on Monday. Rep. Donny Lambeth (District 75-Forsyth) was instrumental in getting the bill passed in the N.C. House.

“Medicaid expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon,” Cooper said in a statement on Thursday. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2023 edition.