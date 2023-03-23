Lawson

Colfax – Carolyn Estelle Atkins Lawson, 88, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the home of her daughter’s residence. She was born in Forsyth County on February 25, 1935, to the late Jesse B. and Treva Harrison Atkins. Carolyn loved serving the Lord and was a long-time member of Colfax Baptist Church. She retired from Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill of Kernersville and had the reputation of a hard worker. Carolyn enjoyed spending her spare time gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved her critters, particularly her dogs. Carolyn loved her family with all her heart, especially the ones who called her granny.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lawson; son, Johnny Lawson; four brothers; one sister; and one son-in-law, Joseph Pegg.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Donna Pegg, and Denise Lowe (Eric); seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and one sister, Janice Stewart.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family a will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.