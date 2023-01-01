Jackson

Steven Jeffrey “Jeff” Jackson passed away January 1st, 2023 at his home in Kernersville, NC. Jeff was born in Logansport, IN on November 25, 1963 to David Jackson and Sherry Malicoat Jackson. He married Christine Craven in Acworth, Georgia in January 1991.

Survivors include father David (Jeannie) Jackson, Cartersville, GA, and mother Sherry (Charles) Laird, Woodstock, GA. Jeff is survived by daughters Alyssa (Tyler) Short, Rocky Point, NC, Taylor Jackson, Rock Hill, SC, and Hannah Jackson, Shallotte, NC, as well as two grandchildren, McKenna and Keegan Short. He also leaves behind sisters Susan (Scott) Kile, Dawsonville, GA, Janelle (Edward) Conklin, Lisa (Rick) Perez, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Mary Jackson, and Roland and Geraldine Malicoat.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.