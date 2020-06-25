Man charged in shooting death

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with murder following a shooting at an address on Glenn Hi Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 1.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were dispatched to 3949 Glenn Hi Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. in reference to a reported shooting with multiple victims. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, lying outside the residence. Authorities later identified the victim as Keith Charles Myers, 40.

Bryan Eugene Quick was identified as a suspect shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

