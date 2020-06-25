Election results

Forsyth County legislators Rep. Donny Lambeth and Senator Joyce Krawiec both prevailed at the ballot box on Tuesday in their bids for re-election to the General Assembly. In other statewide races with local candidates, Republican Dale Folwell succeeded in his bid for a second term as N.C. state treasurer. Other more high-profile Council of State races on Forsyth County ballots resulted in victories for Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and Republican Mark Robinson for lieutenant governor. For more, see the Thursday, November 5, 2020 edition.