Murder suspect arrested

A Denton man suspected of murdering a man reported missing in Lexington two weeks ago was arrested by detectives in Kernersville and is being held in the Davidson County Jail under no bond.

Bud Barry Hulin, 43, of 1914 Mose Glover Road in Denton, has been charged with murder in the death of James Lee Gregory, 24, of Lexington, who had been reported missing to the Lexington Police Department on October 20.