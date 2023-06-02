Lennon

Billy Lennon was surrounded by his loved ones when he went peacefully to the arms of our Lord and Savior on June 2, 2023. He was preceded by his parents Oscar W. Lennon and Frankie B. Lennon, also a brother George Lennon and sister Rosalie Clewis. Left to honor and cherish his sweet memory are his beloved wife of 63 years Ila Mae S. Lennon, son Jeff Lennon, daughter Belinda Lennon Jones, grandchildren Zachary Jones, Amber Lennon Gainey (Zander), sisters Hilda Bass and Joyce Holsinger (Melvin).

Billy found the Lord and never let him go all the way up to his last day with us. We know he was wrapped in the arms of the Lord as Billy was a faithful servant during his life. He touched many lives young and old through his lifetime of ministry. He was a deacon in the church, youth teach-er, usher, assisted in Building and Grounds, and worked with Meals On Wheels. He always wanted to give more to his church and community through the years. He could always be count-ed on to help his fellow neighbor.

Billy grew up in Bladenboro, North Carolina. After graduation and his time in the service the Vet-eran made his way to Winston-Salem, NC looking for a job to support his family. After sampling a few jobs, he found his career with R.J. Reynolds and retired after 35 great years of employ-ment. During those years and after retirement Billy enjoyed fishing, gardening, family, farming, and even had time to tinker and work on his classic 57 Chevy.

Billy was a humble, gentle, loving, and a God-fearing man who loved his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, and family. He never met a stranger and was known to many as a faithful serv-ant, dependable employee, loyal friend, and an incredible guy. He was also known to some very special people in his life as a wonderful husband, amazing father, and sweet Papa. Billy put his all into everything he did, and the results showed his success in this life. His family is what made him the proudest.

Billy will be missed at our table, his farm, the pew at his church, the fishing pond, and behind the wheel of his 57 Chevy. When a prayer is said he will be in our hearts, when a wonderful meal is made by his beloved Ila Mae he will be thought of, when the fish are biting, we will catch one for him, and when the engine roars in his 57 Chevy we will take it for a spin and miss him. He was our everything and will be truly missed by those who loved him most and who will continue to carry his mission of faith and service through our lives.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family would like to give our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Mountain Valley Hospice for your tenderness and care of our sweet Billy. Memorials may be made to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .