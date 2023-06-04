Dull

Karen Lea Idol Dull, 69, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023.

A native of High Point, NC, Karen was the wife of the late Michael Wayne Dull and the daughter of Weldon Lewis Idol and Peggy Winebarger Idol, both deceased. She was a very strong-willed individual that believed in hard work and doing for others. Karen was a lover of everything outdoors, and her dogs. Her greatest love was for her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her son, Justin Dull and wife, Tara; two grandsons, Tucker Dull and Noah Dull; one sister, Sandra Portaro; two brothers, Dick Idol and wife, Toni, and Weldon Clay Idol; one niece, Alex Portaro; and four nephews, Cody Idol, Colt Idol, Harrison Idol, and Cooper Idol.

In addition to her husband and parents, Karen was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Caleb Ryan Dull, and her infant sister, Kimberly Idol.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 5:00PM Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or to Pancreatic Cancer Research at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.org