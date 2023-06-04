Vaughan

JAMESTOWN, NC – Mrs. Ann Louise (Shauger) Vaughan was born on March 17th, 1940 to Guy Arthur Shauger and Edna Anna Louise Shauger, née Hinrichs, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She went with the Lord on June 4th, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Walter Douglas Vaughan.

She is survived by her siblings: Sharon (Shauger) Sanders, John Shauger, and Diana Shauger. She is also survived by her children and their spouses: Walter Vaughan and wife Amy, Steven Vaughan and wife Kimberley, Jennifer (Vaughan) Gardner, and husband Casey, and Mark Vaughan and wife Amber. She has ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren, one of which is on the way.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and bowling. An avid reader, she could scan the pages of a book in seconds and still understand everything. She spent many years serving the public before retiring from the USS Liberty Memorial Public Library in Grafton, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the JC Green & Sons funeral home in Thomasville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with burial to follow the service at Mount Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. Memorials may be sent to aspca.org in memory of Ann. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com