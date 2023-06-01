Puckett

PUCKETT KING Charles Curtis Puckett, 81, of King, NC passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. Charles was born on March 28, 1942, in Moore County to the late Ephraim and Effie Hicks Puckett of Mount Airy, NC. He grew up in Mount Airy and later moved to Walkertown, NC. Charles was employed at A & S Tool and Dye in Kernersville as a machinist and retired after 40 years. He married Patricia Montgomery and they raised 4 children during their marriage. Pat predeceased him and he married Sharon Cline in 2002. He loved being outside, gardening, and watching birds. Charles was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Puckett; devoted son, Randall Childress; a granddaughter, Amber Wilson; 2 brothers, Joe Puckett and James Puckett; and a sister, Peggy Beeson. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sharon Cline Puckett; daughters, Nancy Williard, Ann Slater (Robert), Charles Lorraine Kearns (Buddy), and Heather Sechrist; grandchildren, Ashely Billings (James), Josh Williard, Tyler Slater (Erica), Noah Sechrist, Jonah Sechrist, Micah Sechrist, Christian Childress and Christopher Childress; 9 precious great grandchildren and sisters, Linda Cook and Doris Wilson (David); and several nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum with Pastor Kim Harris officiating. The family will receive friends on following the graveside service. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association: PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Puckett family.