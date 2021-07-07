Lemons

Tommy Lemons died peacefully at his home in Kernersville on July 7, 2021. He lived in Winston-Salem and Kernersville except for his time in the US Air Force. Tommy met and married Faye in Orlando, Fl. on March 6, 1965. They had two children Laurie Getter (Rodger) and Jeffrey. He graduated from Gray High School, received his Bachelors Degree at Guilford College in Greensboro and completed traffic school at Northwestern University. Tommy joined the Winston-Salem Police Department in October 1967 where he worked as a police office and detective before transferring to the IT department. Tommy was an avid NASCAR fan and after retirement he and Faye enjoyed NASCAR races and traveling. They were actively involved in the lives of their grandchildren; Van Getter (Laurin), Linzy Shaffer (Chase), and Cade Lemons, and grandchildren; Emma Shaffer, Ryan Getter and Lilah Shaffer. His parents Marshall and Virginia Lemons and sister Janet Nelson preceded Tommy in death. Tommy was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held July 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 2730 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com