Overman

Ransom Lee “Bill” Overman, a longtime resident of Kernersville, passed away at home in the early morning hours of July 12, 2021 surrounded by family and friends with love and compassion at the age of 89.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Navy Reserves during the Korean War, and an employee of Nello Teer Construction Company, working as a truck driver for over 40 years, eventually retiring from Pilot Freight Carriers after being transferred to Kernersville in 1968. He hauled in the first piece of heavy machinery used to build Disney World among many other items and miles over the years.

Bill treasured his family and even left school at a young age to take care of his family and has been doing so since then. Bill was always known to have room for dessert and would sometimes even lick the plate of his coconut cake made by Miss Debbie.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leesom Overman and Rillie McLamb Overman; wife of 53 years, Barbara Helen Andrews Overman; siblings, Ottis George, Claude Overmam; and children Barbara Gail and Baby Boy Overman.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda Lynn Overman, Karon Rae Overman, and Rodney Lee Overman and his wife, Laurie Medlin Overman; his sister, Noma King; brothers Frank Overman and wife, Barbara and Mack Overman and wife, Jo; and grandchildren, Robert Brenden Hernandez and wife, Kimberly Ward Hernandez, Kynlee Hernandez Sisson and husband, Matthew Lewis Sisson, Rebecca Leigh Overman and Rodney Lee Overman Jr.

The family will receive friends on July 13, 2021 from 6-7 pm at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Kernersville with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The Overman family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Health Geriatric Medicine and to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.